Malawi political activist Bon Winiko Kalindo re-arrested

Police in Lilongwe have arrested comedian cum political activist Bon Kalindo for defying bail conditions.

One of the organizers of demonstrations that were slated today, 30th August Redson Munlo has confirmed the development.

Munlo said the activists were seeking an injunction at the court after they were stopped from proceeding with the protests.

Munlo further said the police told Kalindo that he has been defying bail conditions hence his arrest.

The demonstrations were aimed at pushing for the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera according to Munlo.

Meanwhile, National police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya has connected the arrest of Kalindo to a warrant of arrest issued Monday this week for disobeying bail conditions.

In January 2022, Kalindo was arrested on allegations of illegal connection of electricity at his house.

Kalindo’s release attracted several bail conditions that included reporting to police, a clause that was not respected according to Kalaya.