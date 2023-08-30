‘Playing  gospel music goes together with lifestyle’ -Wazisomo

One of the mult-talented Gospel musicians in the country, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya, commonly known us “Mr Grace” has said Gospel music has stagnated in recent years because of the character and life style of many Gospel musicians who are full of worldly life.

Muliya made the comment through Mikozi Social network page of facebook.

“Gospel music ikukanika kukhadzikika chifukwa eni akefe oyimba Gospel tikukanika kukhadzikika.

“Gospel music ndi utumiki pawokha ndipo zikusowekera eni akefe tikhale serious potumikirapo osati kuphatikiza

” Chinanso anthu a Gospel timafuna zamadulira . Sitifuna kupanga Invest, ” said Muliya, himself an ordained pastor.

His sentiments follow observations that the gospel music industry has stagnated compared to to the secular, which observers said was not the case some 20 years ago.

The downward trend has seen a number of once top gospel music players shifting to secular.

Recently Muliya released a song called Halleluya which managed to break international boundaries. He is also set to release another song which he has featured Success called ‘Confidence Yanga’