TNM unveils Agulu bundle for the young and free 

TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc has launched the first-of-its-kind youth development bundles dubbed Agulu to enhance young people’s capabilities and productivity through mobile phones.

Agulu_ which will be available for use from Wednesday, 30th August is a product that targets to help the youth demographic below the age of 26, offering them access to specialized services that includes data, voice, and SMSs to help them connect and enhance their capabilities.

TNM envisages that the youth will explore numerous potentials in the process contributing to the overall development of the country. “Agulu is an exciting package designed for the youth to do more using the mobile technology.

At TNM we believe in supporting and empowering the youth through innovative solutions that can help the youth to develop and explore their capabilities to thrive,” said Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing.

Agulu_ products underscores TNM’s passion towards creating value for the youth in Malawi.

“Through this innovative solution, we are reiterating our commitment to support the youth in their journey to success, as a matter of fact; the youth are our great partner. The product is suitable for the youth whether in education, in business or simply staying in touch with friends and family,” he said. The ground-breaking youth product comes in Daily, Weekly and Monthly packages to meet the different needs of youth segment.

“Agulu is a unique innovation helping the youth exploit technology according to their needs. The valuable offer structure ranges from daily, weekly, and monthly and to add icing on the cake, the packages come with free data usable on social media platforms,” added Jonazi.

The Agulu movement is streamlined to provide freedom of communication in the process exposing the youth to the world of great possibilities.

“TNM is a youthful, fun and dynamic brand with our philosophy hinging on creating possibilities for all segments. We are certain that the product offering will help the youth to be aligned with the world trends and motivate them to achieve exponential growth,” said the Head of Brand and Marketing.

TNM has assured the youth of continuous innovations around the Agulu product as a way of providing impetus for growth to this special segment. To access the Agulu bundles, youth below the age of 26 need to dial *202# or use the TNM Smart App.

TNM will use KYC to determine qualifying age range of the user.