Lawyer Nankhuni behind Chakwera’s philosophy…calls for patience

By Paul Madise

Lilongwe, August 26: Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Central constituency, Gift Nankhuni on Saturday advised Malawians to be patient enough and continue supporting President Lazarus Chakwera as he is building the country.

He was speaking in areas of Chatata, Kauma, Tambalale and 44, where he met Malawi Congress Party (MCP) area committee members.

He said the Malawi leader has initiated multiple developmental projects across the country and once all completed; they will change the face of the country for good.

Speaking to the press, Nankhuni, a renowned lawyer said as one way of supporting President Chakwera in strengthening the party, he has distributed party clothes to the area committees.

“As part members we need to support our party, with actions by providing the structures with materials and cash,” he said.