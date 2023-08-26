BULLDOZER CHIMWENDO BANDA CONQUERS NSANJE…assures people of food support, construction of Gwanda Mausoleum

Chimwendo Banda addressing the crowd during the rally

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Banda popularly known as Bulldozer says roads and railway play a crucial role towards the rapid growth of nation’s economy.

Chimwendo Banda who is also the Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture was speaking today at Chinyanje Primary School in Nsanje North Constituency where he was the guest of honour at a rally the party organized.

“Road transport is the basis of not only economic development but also social development, and access to basic things for life, ” he said.

More fire

Chimwendo said government of president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera values the importance of roads infrastructure in the country for it is the only vehicle that transforms the rural economy.

He then revealed that the road from Thabwa to East Bank (Fatima) will be finished soon.

The project intends to upgrade the 59 km road from earth to bitumen surface with improvements to drainage structures including bridges.

Gwanda Chakwamba Mausoleum

On the mausoleum of late Gwanda Chakwamba, Chimwendo said government has pumped in a “reasonable cash” so that the construction works speed up.

“Late Gwanda played a critical role in as far socioeconomic development of this country is concerned and for this reason, this government will give him a “barge of honour” by constructing the mausoleum for his critical role he played in advancing unity and economic transformation in this country,” said

Cyclone Freddy effects

The Minister said government continues to support families that have been affected by the severe flooding caused by cyclone Freddy through various social initiatives which include mutukula pakhomo among others.

“We are very much aware that that unprecedented and historic flooding has claimed thousands of lives, swept away villages and bridges, displacing people, making roads impassable and have hampered development activities efforts that up to now some bodied are still buried in the debris which is a very bad situation and that your government won’t leave you alone,’ said Chimwendo when is also leader of government business in Parliament.

AIP and ADMARC DEPOTS

Abida Mia

Chimwendo assured the gathering that government has decided to open first the cyclone -hit places so that they can access food first before other districts because it understands these areas like Nsanje were most devastated by the cyclone. The rally was graced by several top gurus in the party such as Minister of Water, Abida Mia, veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira