Chimwendo Banda inaugurates Zomba City Summit, says well planned & garbage-free cities are key to national economic growth

Chimwendo Banda officially opening the summit

Minister of Local Government, Unity and culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says cities that are smart in the country can spearhead sustainable developments by among other things implement policies that are conducive for humanity including provisions of good road networks, clean water and sanitation, good planning and modern architecture, streets lights models among others.

The Minister was speaking on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Ku Chawe Inn in Zomba City where he officially opened the Zomba City Summit.

In his remarks Chimwendo Banda said for cities to court business investors , authorities must strive to put in place mechanisms that that can make their cities garbage- free, attractive, water secure and climate resilient among others.

He stressed that urban planning is the need of the hour for a progressive country like Malawi. He has therefore, urged the stakeholders and officials at the Summit to find ways of making Zomba city a hub of socioeconomic profile of Malawi.

“Pollution, waste management and street vending coupled with corruption by officials are some of the problems that continue to impede national development agenda and that stakeholders at the Summit must therefore, find the solutions to arrest the problem.

Chimwendo Banda on duty

“I am also well aware the task ahead of us, no doubt, is enormous but that is what we were elected for. Our quest is to transform our national economy to become truly an engine for creating jobs and opportunities for all,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

He further urged the authorities to put coherent policy coordination and investments frameworks that are resilient to climate change and disasters.

The aim of the Summit is to provide a platform for stakeholders and the community so that they can provide a constructive criticism and also work together in creating plans towards the development of the city.

The Summit is under the theme “A Clean Green City; My Right, My Responsibility.

Similar Summits have happened in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu cities.

The Summit was also graced by Deputy Minister of the Ministry Owen Chomanika, technocrats, business captains, traditional leaders, vendors among others.