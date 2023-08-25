Thugs who terrorized Leston Mulli’s Chitakale Plantations to remain in custody  

About 13 thugs who were arrested for stealing timber worth over MK0.5 billion from business tycoon Leston Mulli’s Chitakale Plantations at Luchenza in Mulanje will remain in custody after their bail hearing failed to take place.

The case which is before Senior Resident Magistrate Asunta Maxwell was scheduled for bail ruling this morning but the hearing failed to take place.

Police prosecutor Dalileni Kalanguluka told local media that the hearing will take place on Monday, 28 August.

However, no reason has been given for failure of the case today.

Meanwhile, the case has raised some interest from community organisations including Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO) which has been patronizing the court hearings.

The suspects who were armed with axes, pangas and machetes were arrested during special raid by the police targeting villages surrounding the plantation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for South East Division, Stain Chaima, said during the raid, the police managed to recover timber and logs of trees suspected to have been stolen from the plantation by the suspects.

Plantations Manager, Ajith Hewage said over 60 hectares of pine trees and 20 hectares of blue gum worth over Mk 0.5 billion have been vandalized by the surrounding villagers.