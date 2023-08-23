Sparc Systems attends BRICS Manufacturing Summit

By Gift Chiponde, Mana

A Malawian-owned Technology company Sparc Systems Limited is attending the BRICS Manufacturing Summit which is underway at Galagher Convention Centre, South Africa.

The BRICS Manufacting Summit Trade Fair which runs from 19th to 23rd August is an exhibition platform for businesses from all over Africa to connect, showcase and market their products to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Esnor Ward, Technical Sales Manager for Sparc Systems Limited Malawi, said as one of the company operating across Africa, Sparc Systems Limited felt the need to participate in the summit as one way of further advancing the African development agenda one of which is to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

Ward said Sparc Systems Limited is looking for possible new markets, engaging and collaborating with those in similar technological field in order to create partnerships as one way of unlocking opportunities for increased trade, investment and infrastructure development.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the summit as it has given us the chance to appreciate advanced technical expertise from larger and established economies which we plan to adopt and use to improve our operations both in Malawi and across Africa,” said Ward.