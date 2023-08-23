Driemo to spice up Maranatha Academy Heroes Party

Driemo set to thrill patrons

Trendy musician Driemo will spice up Maranatha Academy’s Heroes Party event slated for Friday in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Maranatha Academy managing director Ernest Kaonga says they decided to engage Driemo as one way of offering entertainment to the patrons as well as celebrating the star performers in style.

In his reaction, the ‘Popo’ star has said: “This is an honour for me to be amongst my fellow youths and share our experiences at this point in time. I just want to be inspired by their hard work as they do with mine.”

KAONGA: We are celebrating our stars in a special way

The Maranatha Heroes Party at Bingu International Conference Center in the capital city will see 13 outstanding students in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations as well as 4 students who have performed exceptionally in the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams.

The recognized students will be from both private and public primary and secondary schools.