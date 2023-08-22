BREAKING NEWS: BLUE REVOLUTION SET TO SHAKE DPP

A revolution is looming in the opposition DPP, with promotional material being circulated calling on members to join this movement.

Inside sources have confided with us that the revolution is being led by DPP members from various professional backgrounds whose aim is to fight for change amid different factions in the party and position it for victory in 2025.

“The ongoing problems within the DPP persist due to several factors that have resulted in a lack of cease in these issues. The so-called “blue revolution” has noticed a concerning trend where personal interests take precedence over the party’s interests as a whole. This observation has shed light on the detrimental impact caused by individuals who are entrusted with the responsibility of fostering unity and maintaining the party’s credibility, as they prioritize their personal agendas, hence this movement” said the source.

Since it was booted out of power, the DPP has been rocked with problems.