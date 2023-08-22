All set for the ‘Ndatola Male’ Ladies Day Out in Blantyre

By Maryam Mtengulah

Wikise ready to perform

Blantyre, August 22: All is set for the ‘Ndatola Male’ Ladies Day Out show slated for this Friday, August 25 at Chilomoni Township in Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, one of the organizers of the event, Linda Sekeni encouraged ladies in Blantyre to come in large numbers to patronize the show.

She said the show is meant to allow ladies to interact and share ideas on how they should advance in business, improve family welfare, excel at work and succeed in other spheres of life.

Sekeni assured ladies in town that there will be a lot of dancing and drinking, adding the ‘Ndatola Male’ Ladies Day Out will also include dressing competitions and a raffle draw besides motivational talks on mental health, finance, and business from professional speakers.

“Ladies also need relaxation. A lot of ladies suffer in silence on several issues because they don’t have the time to share what is going on in their lives. This is one of those rare moments when ladies will share notes on several issues that matter in women circles.

“The show will start from 7 pm till late at a fee of K10,000. People can also buy tickets in advance at a fee of K8,000.,” she said, adding Shoppers Market, Studio 24 in Chilomoni are selling tickets.

One of the artists lined up for the show, Wikise who said is well-prepared and looking forward to performing at the event.

The show has also attracted some of the best DJs in town such as MBC’s DJ Fraternal, DJ Trigga,