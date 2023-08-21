STOP PRESS: Ndirande based PSLCE Star Lawrence Phiri appeals for support

Mother to Lawrence Phiri, one of the brighter students who have been selected to pursue secondary education at Karonga’s Chaminade Catholic Boys Secondary School in the just released Primary School examination results, says she will not be able to pay school fees for her child.

The 16-year-old Lawrence from Ndirande Makata Primary School in Blantyre managed to score As in all subjects booking himself a place at one of the best schools in the country Chaminade Catholic Boys Secondary School, a school which produces great minds in the society.

However, in an interview with Lawrence’s mother Rhoda who works as a guard at one of the companies at Makata industrial area in the district, said she has no stamina to support her song saying the money she gets as a salary is ‘too little’.

Currently, according to sources, the school fee at Chaminade Catholic Boys Secondary School is K230, 000 per term.

“I heard the school fees is MK 230,000 per term, that’s too much for me, ngakhale nditagulitsa katundu wanga yense sindingakwanise kupeza ndalama imeneyo,” said Rhoda, while appealing to well-wishers to help her son with school fees , Uniform and learning materials such as text books, transport from Blantyre to Karonga among others.

According to Rhoda, the support can be channeled through her mobile money wallets 0998617486 (Airtel money), 0881472831 (Mpamba) or through bank account name Rhoda Khozomba, First Capital Bank, account number: 5079854001.

It is an open secret that Malawi government and other developing partners have a lot of work to do in as far as assisting underprivileged children in need of support for their education is concerned.

Nearly every minute, some needy students from secondary and tertiary schools are seen knocking at doors of government offices, organizations and various media houses across the country seeking for support.