Castel Malawi Pumps K5 Million towards North Beach Music Festival

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Ngombenge (far left) hands over cheque to Soko (middle) while other Castel and Thoms Park Events officials look on

Castel Malawi has pumped in K5 million towards the North Beach Music Festival set for Chikale Beach in NkhataBay from September 1-3, 2023. 

Speaking after a cheque presentation ceremony to organisers of the Festival, Thoms Park Events at Castel’s Luwinga offices in Mzuzu on Friday, the company’s regional sales manager for the North, Andrew Ngombende said the donation is part of corporate social responsibility as the festival will offer the much-needed fun to their customers.

“This is part of our company’s corporate social responsibility, I believe it will give us a marketing forum while promoting local artists and offering fun to our customers,” said Ngombende.

Ngombenge (left) handing over a cheque to one of the officials from Thom Park Events

One of the Thoms Park Events managers, Macdonald Soko commended Castel Malawi for the gesture while indicating they are still looking for more partners to make the festival a success. 

“We are very grateful for this donation, people should get ready for this festival from September 1 to 3. It will be one of the best. We will release the program soon,” said Soko.

He added that plans are underway to have the festival as an annual event.

“Though we have less companies partnering us on these entertainment events, we have hope that some companies will emulate what Castel has done,” said Soko.

The Black Missionaries, Lucius Banda, Skeffa Chimoto, Lulu and Driemo are some of the headliners at the event. 

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

