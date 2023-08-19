spot_img
VP Chilima asks faith community to pray for the country’s leadership

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Vice President Saulos Chilima has asked the faith community in Malawi to pray for the country’s leadership so that it serves the people well. Chilima was speaking at Nsipe Catholic parish in Ntcheu, under Dedza Diocese, on Saturday.

This was during the golden jubilee Eucharistic celebration for small christian communities (malimana/miphakati) for the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (Amecea) region.

Chilima also reiterated the government’s appreciation for the role the Catholic Church plays in the provision of social services for citizens.

Amecea Bishop chairperson for the pastoral ministry Bishop Rogath Kirimaryo urged all Catholics to participate in activities taking place in small christian communities where he said members gather as a family.

Episcopal Conference of Malawi president Archbishop George Tambala preached against selfishness for the good of small christian communities and the church. Delegates from all the nine Amecea member countries attended the celebration.

The countries in the Amecea region are Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

