Chimwendo Banda installs, elevates Nkhata Bay Chiefs…says traditional leadership institution is crucial to development

Chimwendo Banda elevating one of the chiefs

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says chiefs play a pivotal role in spearheading socioeconomic transformation because of their authority and proximity to the communities including their primary mandate to preserve traditions.

He also said government of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is deeply investing in supporting and strengthening the traditional leadership institution as one way of restoring the pride and dignity of chiefs in the country so that they take a leading role in the reconstruction and development.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking on Saturday, August 19, 2023 during the installation of Traditional Authority M’bwana real name Mdazika Madakiwa Mkolongo of Usisya and the elevation of Traditional Authorities Timbiri real name Levison Longer and Malanda real name Simeon Seleman Nkhoma of Mpamba and Chintheche respectively to Senior Chiefs.

Some of the invited guests at the function

In his message to the chiefs, Chimwendo Banda said chiefs occupy strategic positions in their communities and that they can use their privileged positions and influence to help in bringing positive change to the people.

He noted that without the active participation of traditional leaders in the communities, the nation can not overcome the scourges of poverty, inequality and socioeconomic transformation.

“It is a vision and dream of President Chakwera that views traditional leadership institution as vehicle that can contribute significantly to preserve the environment, social cohesion and national building, ending early marriages, adjudicating cultural cases with blind eye and without bribery,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

Some of the notable people who graced the function are Members of parliament, Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasko, Chrispin Mlowoka Mphande, Julius Chione Mwase, Noah Freeman Chimpeni, Nkhatabay District Commissioner Rodgers News, Professor John Saka among others.