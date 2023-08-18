Musician Nopa to drop Party music video

Blantyre based up and coming musician Noel Patterson is set to drop his first ever music video titled ‘Party’.

Patterson known by his stage name Nopa disclosed the development in an exlusive interview on Friday.

The multitalented artist Nopa said the much awaited music video will be released before December this year.

He said the song will be available on You Tube and other online music platforms once it is out.

According to Nopa, the song ‘Party’-whose audio was released in December last year- aims at encouraging Malawians to enjoy life to the fullest.

“A Malawi tizikhala ndi nthawi yosangalala, osamangokhalira kulira nthawi zonse” said Nopa, a musician cum entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, the audio for the song Party is enjoying massive airplays in all local radio stations across the cross.

One of the verses in the most trending song goes: “Nthawi yakwana yokha ndisiyeni ndi njoye, this is my party, this is my money, and this is my party”.