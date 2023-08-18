Malawi Veep Chilima hails role of youth in development

By Joel Chirwa

Mzuzu, August 18: Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima has described the country’s youth as an important asset that can contribute immensely to national development if their skills are energies and harnessed.

Speaking at Mzuzu Stadium on Friday when he headlined this year’s International Youth Day, Chilima said government recognises the value of the youth hence it came up with a national development blueprint, Malawi 2063 which is youth-centered.

“Government has already set the pace by ensuring great involvement of the youths towards the implementation of our economic blueprint called Malawi 2063.

“We realise the importance of the youths as they constitute majority of the country population. I therefore also appeal to the private sector and international partners to invest more resources in youth development,” he said.

Youth Representative Salome Kadazi said the commemoration was an important event to the youth as it helped them celebrate their capabilities while recognising the challenges that are preventing them from realising their full potential.

“We are determined to use our energies, numbers and skills to move Malawi to the level of development aspired in Malawi 2063. However, for us to achieve all our aspirations, there are critical challenges which government and other stakeholders need to address,” she said.

Among others, Kadazi said government and other stakeholders should improve learning by constructing adequate and improved learning structures in both primary and secondary schools and equip the learning institutions with adequate learning materials.

UNFPA Deputy County Representative, Dr. Ezizgeldi Hellenov said the youth are an essential capital for sustainable development and their demographic dividend should be grasped by investing in them and building their capabilities.

This year’s International Youth Day was commemorated under the theme; “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”