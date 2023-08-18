DPP denies borrowing U$800 million from Afreximbank

Namalomba: The loan does not exist.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has denied recent statements by Minister of Information, Moses Kumkuyu that the party’s led government borrowed 800 million US dollars from Afreximbank which failed to be settled by 2020 when DPP left government.

Minister Kumkuyu alleged that the incumbent government is for the meantime hurdling to square the loan, a situation which is posing socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

But according to DPP through a statement signed by Shadrick Namalomba-party’s spokesperson, the loan does not exist.

DPP says the purported amount for Afreximbank was bank’s investments in purchasing Malawi Government’s Treasury Bonds.

Meanwhile, the letter has urged the government to stop such statements and accusations and develop monetary policies that would improve the economic status of the country.-MIJ ONLINE