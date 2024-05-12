Victory for SCK

By Bashir Al Bashir

In that ruling, what was brought to court was a trial for third term, nevertheless, the learned judge extended her judgement to limit even the vice president from getting to president after 2 terms.

That, was not deliberated in court, merely, the judge’s opinion than a properly adjuged opinion. “The president and his vice can only serve a maximum of two terms in their RESPECTIVE capacities.” I think fairly the VP has a step up.

I must mention further, that our constitution was trailed from the American Constitution, what has happened in America? Joe Biden served two terms as Vice President of Obama, now Biden is the president, served one term and is vying for second term this year. This diffuses the opinion of the judge

In Kenya, Ruto served two terms under Kenyatta, now he is the president of Kenya. Let me mention, Kenyan Constitution and ours are very similar. This as well diffuses the opinion of the judge. In all fairness, I tried to find a democratic country which bars a vice president from vying for the post of president, we could be peculiar.

Assuming the situation is unfairly persisted, then we are likely to enjoy appointments of daft and unambitious vice presidents, ambitious and intelligent people wouldn’t want to spoil their dreams with VP position, that rigorously unuseful position, a messenger of a president, escorting and receiving the president from airports and launches.

I therefore settle for victory on SKCs side, the section was misinterpreted in addition to its lack of basis as the matter was not fairly deliberated in court. This is my independent opinion, remove SKC from the equation, we can’t limit any VP in the near future from being a preso