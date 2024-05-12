LERO KULI CHAKA: All roads lead to Njamba Freedom Park for APM rally

Today, all eyes are on Blantyre’s historic Njamba Freedom Park, where former President Peter Mutharika is expected to address a highly anticipated political rally.

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are flocking to the venue, eager to hear the charismatic leader’s message.

The event promises to be an electric experience, with top DPP politburo members scheduled to deliver speeches, accompanied by music and dance performances.

Mutharika, fondly called APM by his followers, is expected to make a grand return to the political stage, hinting at a presidential bid in 2025.

Supporters are excited about Mutharika’s return, citing his past achievements and leadership style.

“We want Mutharika back because he delivered on his promises and improved our lives,” said one supporter.

The DPP has urged all its supporters to attend the rally, which is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings in recent years.

Mutharika’s Facebook post confirming the rally has generated significant buzz, with many supporters expressing excitement and anticipation.

As the crowds converge on Njamba Freedom Park, the country is abuzz with anticipation, waiting to hear Mutharika’s vision for the future and his plans for development.

With unity and collective action as his rallying cry, Mutharika is poised to mobilize citizens behind his “Making Malawi Better Again” agenda.