Chimwendo reiterates Chakwera’s commitment to economic growth and inclusive progress

…to retain presidency in 2025

Leader of Government Business in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda

Leader of Government Business in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda says president Dr Lazarus McCarthy will retain the presidency during the 2025 tripartite polls following his “unmatched stewardship of moving Malawi forward ” regardless of the numerous challenges that he has faced under his three year era.

He said president Chakwera’s commitment to reform, perform and transform is reshaping the nation and that Malawi is destined for greatness.

He was speaking in Parliament today during the closing of 50th Session.

In his remarks, Chimwndo said regardless of severe challenges the country is facing, but one thing is clear that “darkness will be behind us” one day because president Chakwera has taken up decision that will see Malawi transformed.

Chimwendo cited the ending blackouts which have constantly hamstrung the economy growth, employing health workers and teachers, construction of police houses and roads among others as some of the major accomplishments that Chakwera has made Malawi proud.

He also said the construction of Mbombera University will roll out soon.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said government does acknowledge the issue of fuel as it impedes on the growth of the economy but was quick to promise that soon the problem will be history as government has put up measures to arrest the problem.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Malawians will choose Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera again in 2025. No doubt that Malawians will give him Chakwera another term to lead them in the coming elections based on his leadership,” says Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also thanked his fellow cabinet ministers for working hard in their different portfolios to make “Malawi great again” under president Chakwera.