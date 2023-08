Vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima is this morning presiding over International Youth Day commemorations in Mzuzu.

The commemorations started with a march at Mzuzu Upper Stadium to Mzuzu Stadium, where various activities are taking place.

Every year, International Youth Day centers on a particular theme that addresses crucial challenges encountered by young people.

The theme for International Youth Day this year is ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’.