Friday, August 18, 2023
Malawi delegation in Zambia for Immigration, Labour Summit

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has led Malawi delegation at the COMESA Summit for Immigration and Labour that is taking place in Livingstone, Zambia.

The meeting has brought together ministers, chiefs of immigration and director generals as well as commissioners of labour from COMESA member states.

Among others, the summit has launched the COMESA Regional Mitigation Database and the first COMESA labour Mitigation Statistics Report.

The delegates have among others discussed key issues in relation to the status of implementation of COMESA protocol on free movement of persons, labour and services.

Additionally, the summit has seen delegates deliberating on how best they can develop the COMESA- wide migration database as well as ratification of the COMESA legal instrument.

Ng’oma has been accompanied by the Principal Secretary responsible for Legal Affairs in the Ministry of Homeland Security Dr. Steven Kayuni, Director General of Immigration Brigadier Charles Kalumo, Deputy High Commissioner for Malawi in Zambia Pontius Kalichelo, Principal Labour Officer in the Ministry of Labour Tiyanjane Maliwichi Butao and Senior Superintendent Esnattie Gama Kaimila among others.

