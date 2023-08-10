spot_img
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Parliament Summons MultiChoice Malawi, MACRA Over DStv

By Malawi Voice

Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communications has summoned MultiChoice Malawi, Ministry of Information and Malawi Regulatory Authority (MACRA) over the withdrawal of DSTV services in Malawi.

Susan Dosi, Chairperson for the committee, said the committee wants understand what led to the suspension of DStv services in Malawi.

MultiChoice Africa Holdings has withdrawn DStv services to Malawi following the High Court injunction in the matter between MultiChoice Malawi and MACRA.

MultiChoice is a South African company that operates DStv, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa and GOtv, a minor service operating in over nine countries of this area and Showmax service.

