NBM concludes Independence Promo

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has concluded the month-long ‘Greatness at 59 Trivia contest’ with 20 people winning K100, 000 each.

The Bank organized the contest to celebrate the nation’s independence, while also promoting NBM’s ‘Feel The Greatness’ music video.

The trivia contest which was hosted on the Bank’s Facebook page, required participants to answer a series of questions related to the ‘Feel the Greatness’ song video (posted on the Bank’s YouTube channel). This ran for the entire month of July.

NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said they are happy with the engagement and increase in traffic on both the NBM plc Facebook and YouTube pages.

“The Greatness at 59 Trivia contest successfully engaged the audience, showcasing the National Bank of Malawi’s commitment to promoting local talent and celebrating Malawian culture. The contest brought excitement and participation from the Bank’s Facebook community, fostering a sense of pride and unity among the participants,” said Hiwa.

One of the customers Propane Kaundo hailed the Bank for the initiative.

“It is a nice initiative as it provides an opportunity for us customers to engage with the Bank. Even though I wasn’t lucky and didn’t win, I enjoyed the moment as it enhanced my knowledge of things about the country. I am looking forward to the next contest and wish NBM plc will organize this frequently,” said Kaundo.

Tama Jailosi and Misheck Jonathan Bandah won the first question by naming the featured artists in the video, while Rosaline Tryness Mwalwimba and Eugene Porter correctly identified the shared line by Saint and Ritaa in verse one.

The second set of questions were won by Michael Glyn Kayange and Kondie Käpindu who answered the district where Piksy was driving in the video, while St José Aryån Mbewe and Sydney Kapindu knew the words on the boat being pushed into the lake by fishermen.

Tuntufye Praise Msongole and Kēnnie Forbes Msiska also won by identifying the location of the athlete’s training track at Bingu National Stadium, whereas Sunganani Ngwira and Thandizo Sohaya recognized the items being sold by the vendor with dreadlocks.

Asante Cee and Fadweck Jr Kazondo knew the location of Ethel Kamwendo and Lucius Banda’s scene at Amaryllis Hotel, while Wellington Tati Kuntaja Jr. and Rasheeder Suleman correctly named the featured Malawian Entrepreneur, Ted Kwelepeta.

Felix Samu and Mhone Rashid identified the color Green from the Malawi flag worn by specific artists in the video, whereas Foster Dzuwa and Victoria Majamanda recognized the scene with the presentation at the National Bank of Malawi plc Head Office (NBM Towers).

Over and above the Trivia on Facebook, the Bank conducted a Blue Independence week from the 3-7 July 2023 where employees wore blue to work and gifted NBM plc customers at different touch points such as Service Centres and ATMs.