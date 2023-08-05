spot_img
AmaZulu FC Wave Goodbye to Flames Striker Gabadinho Mhango

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Flames Striker Gaba

AmaZulu FC has part ways with Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango amid Kaizer Chiefs transfer talk, South Africa media reports.

Last week, FARPost reported that the 30-year-old striker was set to join Kaizer Chiefs after they had agreed on a transfer fee with AmaZulu.

Mhango was put on the transfer list, with Usuthu excluding him from their plans for the 2023/24 season.

The sources known to this publication confirmed last week that the striker’s switch to Naturena was imminent.

And Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung admitted they were in the market for a striker, however, “not Gabadinho Mhango”.

The Flames talisman’s name didn’t appear in the AmaZulu’s initial list of departures when the club released a statement on Friday.

But later, his name was added to a list of 14 exits. In total, AmaZulu parted ways with 15 players ahead of kicking off their new campaign.

