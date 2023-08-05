Am not signed to any manager, promoter- Wazisomo

One of the celebrated gospel musicians, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya, has openly denied speculations he is signed to one of the well-known music promoters in the country.

The remark comes following speculations that one big artist (name withheld) has signed him.

“I am pushing my music ministry by myself and I have not been approached by anyone to be under his or her record label, company or Promotion Company to be managed,” Muliya told Malawi Voice

In May this year Wazisomo released his first single for 2023 called “HALLELUJAH”, Lets Praise”, which is enjoying airwaves even on International platforms like Trace Gospel.

Wazisomo is a Times Television and radio Presenter and producer. He is also into MCeing business.