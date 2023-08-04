Powerhouse International Church urges people not to give up

Powerhouse International Church has called upon people across the globe to remain hopeful and steadfast in prayer despite going through hardships saying the hand of God is the only answer to all problems.

Bishop Bryson and Prophetess Lonia Nkhoma of Powerhouse International Church United Kingdom (UK) branch made the call in an interview on Friday ahead of Church’s conference slated for Saturday, August 5 at Grand Connaught in UK.

According to the UK based Malawian Bishop Bryson and Prophetess Nkhoma, the conference will be held under the theme: “Year of His Hand”.

“The main objective of the conference is to inspire the people not to give up in life because the hand of the Lord will make a different in their life,” said Bishop Bryson and Prophetess Lonia Nkhoma in an interview with the publication.

He further said the hand of God is the hand of deliverance, favor, provision and uncommon accomplishments among others.

“The peoples hope will be renewed and expectation restored and they will testify,” added Bishop Nkhoma

Powerhouse International Church has branches in United Kingdom (UK) and Malawi; the Malawi branch is led by Rev Dr. Clement Nkhoma.