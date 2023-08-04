Our Aim Foundation donates medical supplies to Lilongwe DHO

United States of America (USA) based charitable organization, Our Aim Foundation (OAF), on Friday donated K500 million worth of medical supplies to Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO).

The donation has been made with support from OAF partner MAP International-a charity organization which has been providing critical medical aid and health supplies across 79 countries for 68 years.

One of OAF board members,Miryaz Intiyaz Baig said the organisation decided to make the donation to ease the challenge of drug shortages in public hospitals.

According to Intiyaz Baig, the donated medical supplies which will be given to patients free of charge will go to Bwaila Hospital through the Lilongwe district health office.

Medical Officer for Lilongwe DHO Dr. Thokozani Liwewe commended OAF for donation. She also called upon other individuals and organizations to emulate OAF’s gesture.

Our AIM Foundation was founded by Nisha Mandani 15 years ago. It is a donor-run organization which directs close to 100% of its donations to its beneficiaries. It has multiple branches in Africa and South Asian countries.

AIM Foundation’s largest operation is in Malawi and it is operating hand in hand with many governmental agencies including the Ministry of Health.