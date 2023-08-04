spot_img
spot_img
24.4 C
New York
Friday, August 4, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Chilima brings Mzuzu to a standstill

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima arrived in Mzuzu this afternoon and he was welcomed by thousands of UTM members.

Among others upon his arrival, Dr. Chilima said “Maji ghakukhaliska ghakununkha” meaning when water stay long in a bucket, stinks.

He was addressing UTM party supporters who gathered at Mzuzu ShopRite Roundabout to welcome him.

Other notable figures who welcomed Dr. Chilima was Parliamentarian for Mzuzu City Constituency Bennex Mwamlima.

The Veep and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera are both in the City to attend the consecration ceremony of Father Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda as Auxiliary Bishop of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic church tomorrow (Saturday) at Mzuzu stadium.

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima arrived in Mzuzu this afternoon and he was welcomed by thousands of UTM members.

Among others upon his arrival, Dr. Chilima said “Maji ghakukhaliska ghakununkha” meaning when water stay long in a bucket, stinks.

He was addressing UTM party supporters who gathered at Mzuzu ShopRite Roundabout to welcome him.

Other notable figures who welcomed Dr. Chilima was Parliamentarian for Mzuzu City Constituency Bennex Mwamlima.

The Veep and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera are both in the City to attend the consecration ceremony of Father Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda as Auxiliary Bishop of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic church tomorrow (Saturday) at Mzuzu stadium.

Previous article
Leader of the House Chimwendo lauds MPs for spearheading developmental agenda in Parliament
Next article
Our Aim Foundation donates medical supplies to Lilongwe DHO
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc