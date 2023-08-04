Chilima brings Mzuzu to a standstill

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima arrived in Mzuzu this afternoon and he was welcomed by thousands of UTM members.

Among others upon his arrival, Dr. Chilima said “Maji ghakukhaliska ghakununkha” meaning when water stay long in a bucket, stinks.

He was addressing UTM party supporters who gathered at Mzuzu ShopRite Roundabout to welcome him.

Other notable figures who welcomed Dr. Chilima was Parliamentarian for Mzuzu City Constituency Bennex Mwamlima.

The Veep and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera are both in the City to attend the consecration ceremony of Father Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda as Auxiliary Bishop of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic church tomorrow (Saturday) at Mzuzu stadium.

