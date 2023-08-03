FAM IS BROKE: Flames will not participate in CHAN

Malawi National Football team, the Flames will not take part in the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) due to financial constraints.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced the development in a media statement on Thursday.

“FAM regrets to advise that it has not registered the Flames in the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), whose qualifiers start next month due to financial constraints,” reads the statement

It further reads: “The program of our various national teams is crammed due to a series of international tournaments that will see the Flames participating in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and fulfilling its last 2023 AFCON qualifier against Guinea next month.”

“In addition, the Women’s National team is also expected to participate in the COSAFA Women’s Championship in September, yet we do not have any secure funding for this program.”

As a result, we have decided to forego the CHAN tournament in order to manage the financial pressure that has taken its toll.”