I’m busy with other pressing national tasks at parliament-Nankhumwa tells DPP disciplinary committee

NANKHUMWA: On the move

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament who is also DPP Vice President Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has today snubbed the party’s disciplinary committee which is led by Dr George Chaponda.

Nankhumwa was summoned to appear before the committee today at the house of Dr Chaponda in area 43, Lilongwe for conducting whistle – stop tours in Blantyre two weeks ago.

But Nankhumwa through his attorneys has written the committee that he will not avail himself because he has “equally important tasks” at Parliament to undertake, sources familiar with the story has confided in us.

In his letter to the committee, Nankhumwa has requested that committee to reschedule the hearing to a later date and that the place of the meeting be changed to a neutral venue than the Dream House that belongs to Chaponda.

Political analysts have prophesied that the infighting in the party will cost their chances of coming back to power in 2025.

Nankhumwa is regarded as a threat to the “deep establishment” for he commands respects from grassroots structures of the party more than other candidates.