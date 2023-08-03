AMG GLOBAL CONTRIBUTES K5 MILLION TO ICAM LAKESHORE CONFERENCE

AMG Global officials handling over the cheque to ICAM officials

Public Accounting and Business Advisory firm AMG GLOBAL has supported Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi ICAM with K5 Million towards the forthcoming Lakeshore conference slated for September 14-16 2023, in Mangochi.

Speaking on Wednesday after handling over the cheque, AMG GLOBAL Senior Business Development Manager Limbani Msosa described the donation as a support to the accounting fraternity in the country.

“Being a member of ICAM we have been supporting the institute for a number of years as we benefit a lot through our partnership towards the Lakeshore conference,” said Msosa.

He added:” Normally after the conference,as an institution we are empowered with innovative ways on how we can improve our service delivery.”

ICAM Chief Executive Officer Noel Zigowa, commended the audit firm for it’s consistency support towards the Lakeshore conference.

Zigowa described the 3 day Indaba as a strategic platform for business captains to learn solutions on how they can navigate the economy needs.

The theme for this year’s annual conference which is expected to attract over 1000 delegates is ‘

Creating Value Building a Sustainable Economy towards Malawi 2023.

According to the ICAM CEO, experts from different fields are expected to expound on the theme and delegates will be challenged in identifying opportunities in the midst of obstacles.

National Planning Commission of Malawi Director General Thomas Munthali who has been earmarked as a guest of honor at the convention is expected to deliver a keynote address.