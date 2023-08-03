PREMIER BET AVIATOR: 24-year-old man becomes instant millionaire, Wins K30 Million

A 24-year-old man from Mangochi district has won a K30 million after playing Premier Bet’s Aviator game.

The winner Samuel Tobias had placed a deposit of K20,000 before placing stakes of K800 and K100 on August 1, 2023.

He was presented with a cheque at Premier Bet’s head offices in Lilongwe.

Tobias, a trained teacher says he will now make reflections on how to utilize the money although he indicated building a house will be on the priority list.

Meanwhile, Daniel Fatch, Premier Bet and Premier Lotto Retail Manager for the Central Region, said it is overwhelming to see a lot of winners going away with a huge sum of money.

“This is our first biggest winner this month and it is a good development that people are winning in large numbers,” Fatch said.

He, however, emphasized that people should be gambling wisely.

According to Premierbet website, Aviator is a new kind of social multiplayer Virtuals game consisting of an increasing curve that can crash anytime.

When the round starts, the plane takes off and the multiplier scale starts growing, then you must cash out before the lucky plane flies away! The longer you wait the more you can win.

Premier Bet is the leader of Sports Betting and Lotto games in Malawi.