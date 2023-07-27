spot_img
Thursday, July 27, 2023
National

World Bank hails Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Dar es Salaam, July 27: World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Dr Victoria Kwawa has held Malawi for putting gland fight in human capital investment despite challenges facing the nation.

Kwakwa made the remarks on Wednesday after meeting Malawi Delegation led by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, at Julius Nyerere Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

She said Malawi has made progress in over the past 20 years but need to do more as the population is still growing.

On this note Kwakwa held president Chakwera for his commitment in promotion of human capital agenda.

She then reaffirmed World Bank’s strong commitment to support Malawi.

