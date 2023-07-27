spot_img
spot_img
23.6 C
New York
Thursday, July 27, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Human Capital Agenda to open up economic opportunities for the Youth- Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Robert Nayeja in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, July 27: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the just ended Africa Heads of State Human Capital Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania as a milestone in exploring economic opportunities for the youth in Malawi.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Chakwera said the Summit has informed African nations that they need to channel more resources to the youth, despite economic challenges the countries are facing.

“The African nations are facing economic challenges but still there is need to invest more in education, science and technology, engineering, acquisition of skills in youth at tender age in order to build human capital for acceleration of economic Growth,” he said.

Chakwera said Africa needs education that responds to the need of the people by promoting their capabilities as Human Capital for economic improvement.

Previous article
Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV
Next article
World Bank hails Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc