Human Capital Agenda to open up economic opportunities for the Youth- Chakwera

By Robert Nayeja in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, July 27: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the just ended Africa Heads of State Human Capital Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania as a milestone in exploring economic opportunities for the youth in Malawi.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Chakwera said the Summit has informed African nations that they need to channel more resources to the youth, despite economic challenges the countries are facing.

“The African nations are facing economic challenges but still there is need to invest more in education, science and technology, engineering, acquisition of skills in youth at tender age in order to build human capital for acceleration of economic Growth,” he said.

Chakwera said Africa needs education that responds to the need of the people by promoting their capabilities as Human Capital for economic improvement.