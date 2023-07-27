MBC told to leave politics to politicians

Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu has urged Malawi Broadcasting Corporation-MBC members of staff to always work professionally in serving the public.

Kunkuyu was speaking in Lilongwe after visiting MBC2 on the Go to appreciate the progress of the new MBC channel at Area 4 studios in Lilongwe.

He said he is impressed with the programming for the new MBC outlet.

Kunkuyu hailed MBC management for making sure the Corporation reaches out to the youths who form a huge percentage of the Malawi population.

“I urged all members of staff at MBC to always work hard and to always be apolitical in your work for the betterment of the country.

“Let me warn you to always avoid the tendency of sexually abusing new female members of staff as this dents the image of the corporation.” Kunkuyu said.

MBC Director General, George Kasakula said MBC will always continue to work professionally by giving out what is best for the nation.

He said the new channel the minister visited is a milestone as MBC continues its expansion drive to reach out to more people in the country.

“We have taken the advice from the minister and we will continue to work professionally, I also urge all members of staff to leave politics to politicians as the minister alluded to,” Kasakula said.

The new establishment of MBC2 On the GO is set to be launched soon.

MBC 2 on the Go which is a youth-centered channel is currently being aired on Azam TV 384, Kiliyekiliye 122 Gotv 819, and also streams on Facebook and other outlets. It is expected that the channel will soon start beaming on DSTV.-MBC