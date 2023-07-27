Rich education system is a carrier of the nation’s prosperity- Chimwendo Banda

CHIMWENDO BANDA: quality education needs more resources

Leader of Government Business in Parliament Richard Chimwendo Banda says government understands the role universities continue to play in creating a strong generation of talented youths and that it is only education that can be a good carrier of country’s socioeconomic transformation.



However, government has backed the fees hike by public universities saying the fees hike was long overdue and quality education needs more resources to be tapped into it.

Speaking in Parliament today, Leader of Government Business Richard Chimwendo Banda said, much as he acknowledges that people are struggling to make ends meet, but Malawians must also understand that running universities needs a lot of resources.

“The cost of operating universities in the country is high. It is costing over K4.5 million to train a student. So if we are to reduce the fees, parliament too has to make some sacrifices to be seen responsible so that some resources are channeled towards universities,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also announced that it had to President Chakwera to negotiate a good deal with Boards of Universities on the matter as some universities such as MUBAS pegged its fees at K1.5 million.

“We are not expecting riots in the public universities because president Chakwera has put a lot of resources in this human development sector. The intake has doubled. The lectures are getting their salaries in time. We are building more blocks in all universities to carter for more students. And we have just started as more is yet to come,” said the Minister.

Chimwendo was responding to a motion that was raised by Leader of opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa .