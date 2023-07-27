Nankhumwa tells Chakwera to stock ADMARC depots with maize by end of August

NANKHUMWA: Malawians are suffering

True to his words, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has this afternoon moved a motion in Parliament to compelling government through Ministry of Agriculture to stock ADMARC depots with maize across the country mainly in areas that were hit by natural disasters such cyclone Freddy, poor weather conditions among others.

According to the Notice of Motion which Malawi Voice has seen, the Mulanje Central legislator who stood on Standing Order 74 has asked president Chakwera’s government to bail out Malawians who are now struggling to make ends meet as prices of maize have gone over the roof.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa said Malawians are suffering now mainly in all areas that were struck by natural disasters such as cyclone, bad weather and lack of farm inputs.

He cited the District of Karonga as an example where drought and lack of farm inputs has contributed significantly to the hunger situation.

Last week, Nankhumwa gave president Chakwera 14 days to open ADMARC depots so that poor Malawians can start accessing maize at a lower price.

Currently, maize is being sold at K40,000 per bag in most parts of the country and experts are predicting that by the end of the year, the prices are expected to jump to K70 per bag.