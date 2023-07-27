Malawi Police officers caught with their ‘pants down’ on CCTV

The Malawi Police Services is investigating its officers for stealing millions of kwachas from Malawians of Burundian origin.

The probe follows Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage which is showing the police officers stealing money from the shop belonging to Malawians of Burundian origin at Kamuzu Road in Salima.

The suspected officers went to the shop to arrest the Burundians for illegally staying in the country despite them having valid documents.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online.

“The investigations are underway to trace the officers,” said Kalaya as quoted by Zodiak online.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the Malawians of Burundian origin Gilbert Khonyongwa said his clients were placed at Lingadzi Police before being police granted bail.

Since May this year, Police have been relocating refugees and asylum seekers from cities and towns to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa. Over 1,000 people have been relocated.

During the relocation, police also confiscate property including merchandise from the refugees.

Analysts say Police officers have been using the relocation exercise to steal from the migrants.

In May, two Malawi Police detectives were arrested in Lilongwe for allegedly demanding K20 million from Burundian nationals who wanted to get back their containers which were seized by police.