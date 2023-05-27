spot_img
Malawi bans exportation of scrap metals

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a ban on the exportation of scrap metals.

In a statement the Ministry says the ban has been necessitated due to increased vandalism of Escom, water boards and Telecommunication and transport infrastructure.

According to the Ministry, there is existing evidence of the vandalism to be linked to the scrap metal business therefore instituting a six months suspension on the same.

“With this, all licences permitting the exportation of scrap metals have been suspended and subject to review,” reads the statement from the Ministry

The Ministry has since announced plans to review the Second-hand and Scrap Metal Dealers Act of 1971 to ensure the formulation of rules, regulations and standard operating procedures for scrap metal business in the country.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

