Freddy Ambassadors JB, Bakili Muluzi visit cyclone-devastated areas in Mulanje

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Today, former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, serving as tropical #CycloneFreddy goodwill ambassadors have paid a visit to cyclone-devastated areas in Mulanje district.

During their visit, the two leaders will also participate in a significant event by laying the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for the households that were displaced during the cyclone.

This initiative aims to provide a fresh start and restore stability to about 72,427 households that were were displaced.

Tragically, the cyclone claimed 151 lives, and 219 people are still reported as missing in the district.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

