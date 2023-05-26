Freddy Ambassadors JB, Bakili Muluzi visit cyclone-devastated areas in Mulanje

Today, former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, serving as tropical #CycloneFreddy goodwill ambassadors have paid a visit to cyclone-devastated areas in Mulanje district.

During their visit, the two leaders will also participate in a significant event by laying the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for the households that were displaced during the cyclone.

This initiative aims to provide a fresh start and restore stability to about 72,427 households that were were displaced.

Tragically, the cyclone claimed 151 lives, and 219 people are still reported as missing in the district.