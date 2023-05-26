Limbe Police arrest two for possessing a live pangolin

Two men, Frank Ngambi, 48, and Lazarus Bakuwa 73, have been apprehended by the police in Limbe for possessing a live pangolin.

Police say, on May 24, 2023 at around 1700hrs, Limbe Police detectives received a tip that the two suspects were offering for sale a live pangolin near Dalton court premises.

Police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the two and seizure of the specimen which was concealed in a laptop bag.

Meanwhile, the specimen has been handed over to wildlife office for safe keeping.

Frank Ngambi hails from Ngoleka village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District whilst Lazarus Bakuwa comes from Nachamba village Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.