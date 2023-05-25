ROAD TO 2025: First Lady Monica Chakwera joins Chimwendo Banda on campaign trail

Madame Monica Chakwera, a spouse to Malawi and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, is this weekend expected to be on a campaign trail for the first time since Tonse Alliance Government came to power.

According to a flayer made available to the publication on Thursday, Madame Chakwera is expected to make her first political rally address this coming Saturday on May 27 in Lilongwe.

Madame Chakwera will be a Guest Speaker at a development rally to be held at Nsaru ADMARC Ground in Lilongwe North Constituency.

Apart from being the Guest Speaker, she will also officially hand over a classroom block to Kabuthu Primary School in the constituency.

Other speakers will be MCP’s Director of Youth who is also Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Land Deus Gumba and other top Malawi Congress Party officials.