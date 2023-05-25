spot_img
spot_img
18.6 C
New York
Thursday, May 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO 2025: First Lady Monica Chakwera joins Chimwendo Banda on campaign trail

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Madame Monica Chakwera, a spouse to Malawi and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, is this weekend expected to be on a campaign trail for the first time since Tonse Alliance Government came to power.

According to a flayer made available to the publication on Thursday, Madame Chakwera is expected to make her first political rally address this coming Saturday on May 27 in Lilongwe.

Madame Chakwera will be a Guest Speaker at a development rally to be held at Nsaru ADMARC Ground in Lilongwe North Constituency.

Apart from being the Guest Speaker, she will also officially hand over a classroom block to Kabuthu Primary School in the constituency.

Other speakers will be MCP’s Director of Youth who is also Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Land Deus Gumba and other top Malawi Congress Party officials.

Previous article
‘Deported’ Refugees living without food and other social amenities at Dzaleka Camp
Next article
MEET PRECIOUS UFULU KABAMBE: Shadow MP for Bwaila Constituency in Lilongwe City
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc