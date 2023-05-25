spot_img
‘Deported’ Refugees living without food and other social amenities at Dzaleka Camp

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Hundreds of refugees who were sent to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa following government’s sweeping exercise last week are living without food and other social amenities.

We talked to Bizimana Siriyaka, a 35-year-old Burundian national who was seized from his shop in Area 24 in Lilongwe. He said he is struggling to find food and clothes for his family.

Siriyaka said police did not allow him to carry anything with him when he was picked last week.

Some new arrivals from Blantyre were still waiting in the scorching sun as we filed this report; yet to be assigned a place to live or even just to store their property. They too reported that they have not had food or water to drink.

(Times Online)

