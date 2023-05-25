spot_img
MEET PRECIOUS UFULU KABAMBE: Shadow MP for Bwaila Constituency in Lilongwe City

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
KABAMBE: I want to develop Bwaila

As the road to 2015 polls is getting hotter, today we introduce Precious Ufulu Kabambe who is geared to contest for a parliamentary seat in Lilongwe City Bwaila Constituency.

Kabambe who was born and raised in Bwaila Constituency will contest as an independent MP.

The youthful aspirant who is currently 30 years of age has embarked on several developmental projects including fixing boreholes and roads maintenance.

Popularly known as Mwana wa Mudzi, Kabambe’s dream and vision is to see the people of Bwaila Constituency develop both socially and economically.

“We want to have a model constituency where both youths and women are fully empowered,” he said.

And a Vox Pop conducted by Malawi Voice has shown that thousands of people around Bwaila have pledged total support towards Precious Kabambe.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

