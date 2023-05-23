POLITICAL ACTIVIST AGAPE KHOMBE ARRESTED FOR DEFILEMENT

A political activitist, Agape Khombe has spent last night in police custody for being suspected to have defiled a young girl from Chinsapo township.

Khombe known for organizing anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations, is reportedly being kept at Lilongwe Police Station in Area 3, after being arrested on Monday afternoon.

Police suspects that he committed the offense in Chinsapo following a report from Chinsapo Police Unit which received the complaint from the parents of the victim.

Police apprehended Mr. Khombe during the foiled demonstrations he had organized in the day with an aim of disrupting Centre for Democracy and Economic Development (CDEDI) vigils at Capitol Hill where the organization is forcing Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to honor his promise of recovering money meant for procurement of fertilizer for Affordable Input program (AIP) which was dubiously paid to a UK based Butchery. During an interview with a local private television, Times TV, Nyirenda promised to recover the funds by December 2022 and vowed to resign if he failed to meet his timeline.

Khombe had hired 23 young men who were stopped from entering the gate of Capital Hill using a hired minibus after police had received a tip-off that some men were enroute to the area to cause havoc in the name of CDEDI.

However, later in the evening police released the boys following some orders but had held grip to keeping their leader Khombe over the reported serious offence of defilement.

Khombe is expected to appear before Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate court this morning to answer charges of defilement which attracts life imprisonment according to new amendments to the law.