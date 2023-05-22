Leading Sugar manufacturer, Illovo Sugar Malawi has launched “Tseketseke Kuma Last Ndi Illovo’ promotion with good number of awesome prizes up for grabs.

The colorful and historic launch took place on Monday afternoon at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

In his speech, Company’s Finance Director Kondwani Msimuko said the promotion which will end on August 21 this year aims at appreciating Illovo customers for their ‘loyalty’.

“As a leading producer of high- quality sugar, we are always seeking innovative ways to reward our loyal customers and consumers; the promotion name of TSEKETSEKE KUMA LAST signifies the fact that we have come a long way in our efforts to become the sugar brand of choice.

:Therefore, we have also ensured that this time around we reach out to customers and consumers in deep rural areas, giving them a chance to participate and win some amazing prizes,” said Msimuko

According to Msimuko, Tseketseke kuma last ndi illovo promotion will encompass three entry levels that will include stockists, grocers and consumers.

“Our three levels of entry provide opportunities for our stockists, grocers and consumers to win amazing prizes.

“We have considered the needs of each group to ensure that everyone can participate and receive fantastic rewards that match their interests and businesses,” said Msimuko

Entry into the promotion at all levels requires that the participants use their EFD receipt to enter by writing their name and contacts at the back and dropping it into entry boxes at selected participating outlets.

Stockists are required to buy ONE or more tons of Illovo Tskeketseke sugar in order to win amazing monthly prizes such as brand new express cabin tricycles, Generators and deep freezer fridges.

Grocers stand a chance to win awesome prizes such as 1 Million Kwacha vouchers for iron sheets, bicycles and motorcycles.

Consumers need to buy 3kg’s of Illovo sugar and stand a chance to win a range of fantastic prizes such as T-Shirts, Zitenje , mugs among others.

Illovo Malawi, which is one of two sugar producers operating in the country, supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent