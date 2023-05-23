NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER: Anti-AG’s Chakaka Nyirenda Vigils enters day 2 at Capital Hill

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) vigils have entered day two at the main entrance of Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

The vigils aimed at forcing Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to resign for failing to recover MK750 Million meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) fertilizer which was paid to a ‘butcher’ in London.

AG NYIRENDA ‘LIED’ TO MALAWIANS

Recently during an interview with the local news channel, the AG Chakaka Nyirenda said point-blank that he would resign if the MK750 million was not recovered in full.

He in fact, told the nation that the money was frozen in a bank account in Germany but to the disappointment of many, no updates from his office on a matter that is directly tax payers.

CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa said leaving Chakaka Nyirenda in the office of that high esteem will set a bad precedent.