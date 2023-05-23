spot_img
spot_img
19.4 C
New York
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER: Anti-AG’s Chakaka Nyirenda Vigils enters day 2 at Capital Hill

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) vigils have entered day two at the main entrance of Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

The vigils aimed at forcing Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to resign for failing to recover MK750 Million meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) fertilizer which was paid to a ‘butcher’ in London.

AG NYIRENDA ‘LIED’ TO MALAWIANS

Recently during an interview with the local news channel, the AG Chakaka Nyirenda said point-blank that he would resign if the MK750 million was not recovered in full.

He in fact, told the nation that the money was frozen in a bank account in Germany but to the disappointment of many, no updates from his office on a matter that is directly tax payers.

CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa said leaving Chakaka Nyirenda in the office of that high esteem will set a bad precedent.

Previous article
POLITICAL ACTIVIST AGAPE KHOMBE ARRESTED FOR DEFILEMENT
Next article
Malawi court convicts football fan for assaulting referee
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc