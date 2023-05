Matupa(Centre) -Photo Bobby Kabango

A Court in Malawi has convicted a football supporter identified as Anthony Matupa of assaulting referee Mayamiko Kanjere.

He committed the crime during Super League encounter between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Bangwe All Stars last Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Matupa, a Mighty Mukuru Wanderers fan, has since been remanded to Chichiri Prison pending sentencing which will be done on June 5, 2023.